The Church has produced many new resources to help us better understand early Latter-day Saints as they lived the Restoration. The gospel was restored nearly 200 years ago—in a time when life was different in many ways. Yet the challenges of early Church members were also like ours in many ways. We can learn from their powerful examples of faith and determination and apply that same faith as we face challenges in living the restored gospel in our day.

Two key resources for understanding historical events are the following:

History.lds.org is the main Church History section of LDS.org

Gospel Topics (topics.lds.org), which is the LDS.org section for studying principles of the gospel. Among the 250+ topics, you will find 11 e ssays (lds.org/topics/essays) that were written specifically about important Church history topics that are sometimes misunderstood.

An article in the February issue of the Ensign titled “New Resources for Understanding Church History” gives the following list of resources that can help us understand Church history by giving historical context.

Church History website (history.lds.org) is a great place to start. It has links to many of the resources listed below.

Trustworthy Non-Church sources:

Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship. A collection of scholarly research designed to deepen understanding of religious texts and traditions. (Formerly F.A.R.M.S. and BYU Studies.)

Fair Mormon (FairMormon.org). Well-reasoned and faithful responses to doctrinal, historical, and social questions.

Here is a handout we used in our ward this week.