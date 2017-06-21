New, Simplified Way to Get Digital Copies of LDS Patriarchal Blessings

Did you know that you can request an electronic copy of your patriarchal blessing that you can view online or download to your computer or smart phone? You can also get copies of blessings for deceased direct-line ancestors, deceased children, or a deceased spouse.

A new, simplified landing page available in 14 languages is designed for desktop and mobile devices (both Apple iOS and Android).

All 4.3 million known patriarchal blessings have been digitized by the Church and are available for request. Patriarchal blessings are given to worthy members of the Church by ordained patriarchs. Learn more about patriarchal blessings in the Gospel Topics section of LDS.org (topics.lds.org).

New online tools are also available for leaders to create patriarchal blessing recommends and submit the official blessings to the Church.

To request a digital copy of your blessing, log on to LDS.org, click My Account and Ward in the upper right corner, and then select Patriarchal Blessing.

Learn more on the Patriarchal Blessings information page.