New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Snowflake Arizona and Taylor Arizona stakes. The Centennial Arizona Stake, which consists of the Casa Linda, Cottonwood, Heritage, Snowflake 2nd, Snowflake 3rd, Snowflake 4th, and Willow wards, was created by Elder Gregory A. Schwitzer, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder K. Mark Frost, an Area Seventy.

CENTENNIAL ARIZONA STAKE (November 13, 2016): President—Alan Neil DeWitt, 56, chief medical officer, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center; wife, Linda Russell DeWitt. Counselors—Scott Allen McNeil, 46, self employed; wife, Donna Ann Henderson McNeil. Dwight Scott Burt, 57, safety coordinator, PFFJ; wife, Sherri Lyn Palmer Burt.

A new stake has been created from the Hurst Texas Stake. The Fort Worth Texas North Stake, which consists of the Fossil Ridge, Highland Station, Hurst 3rd, Park Glen 1st, Park Glen 2nd and Saginaw wards, was created by Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Carlos Villarreal, an Area Seventy.

FORT WORTH TEXAS NORTH STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Shawn Michael Furniss, 47, national director, Daiichi Sankyo Inc.; wife, Victoria Mary Jensen Furniss. Counselors—Hector Grajeda-Acosta, 50, pediatrician; wife, Rosa Isela Paredes-Curiel. David Carl Sheperd, 52, director, BNSF Railway; wife, Sarah Gay Mann Sheperd.

A new stake has been created from the João Pessoa Brazil Torre and João Pessoa Brazil stakes. The João Pessoa Brazil Centro Stake, which consists of the Bela Vista, Colinas do Sul, Costa e Silva, Das Indústrias, Jardim Veneza, and João Pessoa wards, was created by Elder Cláudio R. M. Costa, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sérgio Luis Carboni, an Area Seventy.

JOÃO PESSOA BRAZIL CENTRO STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Lehi de Oliveira Barbosa, 45, consultant, SER Educacional; wife, Rosemary Porto Alves Barbosa. Counselors—Maciel Teófilo Siqueira, 47, quality inspector, Volkswagen; wife, Ana Lúcia de Medeiros Siqueira. Belco Ivo Monteiro da Silva, 43, quality inspector, Amazonas; wife, Maria de Fátima Morais Alves.

A new stake has been created from the Cambridge Massachusetts Stake. The North Shore Massachusetts Stake, which consists of the Lynn Branch and the Billerica, Lawrence, Lynnfield, Methuen, Revere 1st, and Revere 2nd wards, was created by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Grant C. Bennett, an Area Seventy.

NORTH SHORE MASSACHUSETTS STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Michael James Kruckenberg, 45, director of engineering, Ambra Health; wife, Heidi Rebecca Adams Kruckenberg. Counselors—Nathan Guild Kennedy, 43, supply chain executive, Baytherm; wife, Katie Dawn Pierson Kennedy. Scott Edward Malstrom, 53, scientist, M.I.T.; wife, Greta Ruth Streeter Malstrom.

A new stake has been created from the St. George Utah Little Valley Stake. The St. George Utah Crimson Ridge Stake, which consists of the Cottonwood, Desert Edge, Mulberry, Silkwood, and Sycamore wards, was created by Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder J. Kevin Ence, an Area Seventy.

ST. GEORGE UTAH CRIMSON RIDGE STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Jeffrey R. Ricks, 59, optometric physician; wife, Linda K. Walker Ricks. Counselors—John Jacob Powell, 53, physician assistant; wife, Lisa Peterson Powell. Richard Henry Stehmeier, 59, airport director; wife, Georgia Faye Clester Stehmeier.

A new stake has been created from the Uto Nigeria Ibiono District. The Uyo Nigeria Ibiono Stake, which consists of the Enen-Atai, Ibiono 1st, Ibiono 2nd, Idoro, Ikot Ekpene Road, Itam 2nd, Nkwot, Okoita, and Use Ikot Amama branches and the Itam 1st ward, was created by Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, an Area Seventy.

UYO NIGERIA IBIONO STAKE (December 4, 2016): President—Eteobong Edet Inyon, 38, self-employed; wife, Peace Eteobong Umott Inyon. Counselors—Idorenyin Eyibio Bassey Okon, 41, senior accountant, LDS Church; wife, Aniekan Patrick Bassey Akpan. Idorenyin Okon Akpan, 35, self-employed; wife, Janet Moses Anwana.

A new stake has been created from the Annadale Virginia, Ashburn Virgina, McLean Virginia, Mount Vernon Virginia, Silver Springs Maryland, and Washington D.C. stakes. The Washington D.C. YSA Stake, which consists of the North America Northeast Area and the Braddock YSA, Colonial YSA 1st, Colonial YSA 2nd, Glenn Dale YSA, Langley YSA, Shenandoah YSA, and Washington D.C. YSA 2nd wards, was created by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin E. Calderwood, an Area Seventy.

WASHINGTON D.C. YSA STAKE (December 4, 2016): President—Frederick Waynes Janzen, 54, executive trainer, Amazon Web Services; wife, Cheryl Richards Janzen. Counselors—Bradley Hugh Colton, 58, global procurement, Marriott International; wife, Melanie Farrell Colton. John Michael Gibbons, 63, senior manager, Boeing; wife, Linda Joy Rogers Gibbons.

Reorganized stakes

EDMONTON ALBERTA RIVERBEND STAKE (November 20, 2016): President—Jamie Calvin Johnson, 40, lawyer; succeeding Melvin Wong; wife, Erin Kay Johnson. Counselors—Darren Ka-Wai Wong, 40, senior IT project manager, Telus; wife, Minn Va Nia Chau Wong. David Jonathan Coombs, 48, lawyer; wife, Christy Gean Galloy Coombs.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL MESSEJANA STAKE (November 20, 2016): President—Frederick Kristofferson de Andrade Pouchain, 36, account analyst; succeeding Annysteyne Maia Chaves; wife, Tamara Daisy de Olivera Lemos Pouchain. Counselors—Lindon Johnson Rodrigues de Sousa, 46, teacher; wife, Michelle dos Santos Rodrigues. Elias da Silva Santos, 35, technical consultant; wife, Chrissiane Menezes da Silva Santos.

GUARENAS VENEZUELA STAKE (November 27, 2016): President—Ronald Alexis Sojo Diaz, 37, finance analyst; succeeding Antonio J. Santafé Diaz; wife, Barbara Quintero Ortiz. Counselors—Raul Eduardo Perez Quiroz, 38, sales executive, Inteligensia; wife, Rosmery Tahina Mavarez Gonzalez. Braily Ramon Amarista Moya, 38, business owner; wife, Yebexy del Carmen Villarroel Smitter.

LIMA PERU LAS PALMERAS STAKE (November 20, 2016): President—Julio Cesar Gutierrez Barzola, 45, regional director, Seminaries and Institutes; succeeding Luis Galvez Acevedo; wife, Jessica Dolores Elizabeth Jodano Aguirre. Counselors—Nelson Fidel Pizarro Quiñones, 44, policeman; wife, Silvia Andree Avalos Pino. Oscar Raul Burga Huapaya, 40, optometrist, Opticentro; wife, Maria Consuelo Maldonado Vasquez.

PAPEETE TAHITI STAKE (November 13, 2016): President—Bruno Heipua Ercoli, 42, business owner; succeeding Bryson A. Hapairai; wife, Leila Anoi Lissant Ercoli. Counselors—Eddy Johnston, 53, bank teller; wife, Soraya Merirani Teuri. Yan Emile Morton Arii Hau Faatura Hunter, 50, entrepreneurship consultant; wife, Leila Tania Ynam.

PRICE UTAH YSA STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Frank James Peczuh, 54, owner, Peczuh Printing; succeeding Douglas C. Rasmussen; wife, Brenda Peczuh. Counselors—Jared Hansen, 45, construction management, Jones and Demille Engineering; wife, Lauralee Jense Hansen. Neal Lynn Peacock, 59, teacher; wife, Gwen Cook Peacock.

REXBURG IDAHO HENRY’S FORK STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—William John Dalling, 40, principal engineer, Bechtel Marine Propulsion; succeeding Robert D. Marcum; wife, Heidi Jane Galbronit Dalling. Counselors—Rick LaVall Hirschi, 49, professor, BYU-Idaho; wife, Suzette Godfrey Hirschi. William Nephi Gibson, 43, electrician; wife, Colleen Schenk Gibson.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 2ND STAKE (November 13, 2016): President—Richard Collins Dyer, 53, tax director, Melaleuca Inc.; succeeding Gary L. Marshall; wife, Erin Laureen Smith Dyer. Counselors—Fernando Rodrigo Castro, 53, full-time faculty, BYU-Idaho; wife, Nora del Carmen Mendez Castro. Michael Brent Shirley, 46, sales representative, AstraZeneca Pharmeceuticals; wife, Hilary Beth Kissell Shirley.

SANTA FE ARGENTINA STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Juan Manuel Games Kiener, 38, self-employed; succeeding Carlos A. Carlotta; wife, Erica Marcela Canteros. Counselors—Joaquin Hernán Ojeda Vasques, 33, facilities manager for the Church; wife, Blanca Eliana Quiroga. Ricardo José Angulo, 49, treasury supervisor, Prosegur; wife, Guadalupe Chamorro.

SAPPORO JAPAN STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Kumagai Masashi, 53, doctor; succeeding Hiroyuki Yamamoto; wife, Itou Shinobu. Counselors—Hiroshi Kanda, 51, temple recorder, Sapporo Japan Temple; wife, Kazayo Fakuda Kanda. Hideki Yamaguchi, 42, regular staff, Fuji Electric Systems Co.; wife, Yuko Rikuno.

SELAH WASHINGTON STAKE (November 20, 2016): President—Bennett Carter Packard, 45, dentist; succeeding Bruce J. Grow; wife, Jennifer Fay Homer Packard. Counselors—Gerald Lee Byers, 58, manager, Johnson Food; wife, Carri Lynn Roguemore Byers. Ronald Jesse Gibb, 60, farmer; wife, Susan Fay Howell Gibb.

SHIZUOKA JAPAN STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Mikihito Suzuki, 46, group leader, ROHM Semiconductor; succeeding Kazuyuki Hizume; wife, Kayo Suzuki. Counselors—Yoshio Miwa, 64, CEO, CTR Miwa; wife, Norie Miwa. Takahisa Watanabe, 43, group leader, Forever Living Products Japan; wife, Janko Watanabe.

ST. GEORGE UTAH LITTLE VALLEY STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Michael Allen Thompson, 51, area director, Seminaries and Institues; succeeding Jeffrey R. Ricks; wife, Kimberly Jannette Knudsen Thompson. Counselors—Paul Steven Broadhead, 52, southern division administrator, Revere Health; wife, Darla LeAnne Willden Broadhead. Bradley Gene Simister, 41, orthodontist; wife, Sondra Elizabeth Jacobsen Simister.

SYRACUSE UTAH BLUFF STAKE (November 6, 2016): President—Gary Lynn Westbroek, 56, special organizational effectiveness consultant, Intermountain Health Care; succeeding Dale S. Cook; wife, Tamara Coombs Westbroek. Counselors—John Thomas Hawker, 51, area sales manager, Medtronic; wife, Sheri Lynn Sorensen Hawker. Justin Hayes Metcalfe, 40, insurance agent; wife, Staci Amanda Smith Metcalfe.

SYRACUSE UTAH LAKE VIEW YSA STAKE (November 13, 2016): President—Elmer Coy Bowman, 46, area director Davis North, Seminaries and Institutes; succeeding Robert W. Ferrell; wife, Stephanie Gale Bowman. Counselors—Trent Michael Hadley, 42, director of temple support, LDS Church; wife, Amy Ann Green Hadley. Reo Shane Stewart, 49, senior financial officer, Deseret Mutual; wife, Vicki Charlene Merrill Stewart.

THATCHER ARIZONA STAKE (October 16, 2016): President—Todd Durand Haynie, 46, marketing director, Eastern Arizona College; succeeding Brian J. Kartchner; wife, Shalay Ison Haynie. Counselors—Jonathan Jay Sanders, 49, director of imaging, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center; wife, Marsha Nicholls Sanders. Thomas Arthur Nicholas, 37, assistant public works director, Town of Thatcher; wife, Rachel Marie Allen Nicholas.