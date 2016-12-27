Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
If you live in the Salt Lake area, come to Temple Square on New Year’s Eve for free family entertainment and activities.
Download a PDF of the booklet Christmas on Temple Square for a list of activities on December 29, 30, and 31.
Note: Tickets or passes are not required for the Temple Square activities, but other EVE events downtown require an entrance pass. Visit eveslc.com for more information.
Thursday, December 29
- 5:00–6:00 p.m. Sing-along of favorite children’s songs; Assembly Hall
Friday, December 30
- 7:00–9:00 p.m. Winter Wonderland Concert; Assembly Hall with guest artists: Mapleton Chorale; Jed Moss, piano; vocalists Kelly and Laura Griffiths; and Stone Deep, tenor trio.
Saturday, December 31
- 5:00–6:00 p.m. Sing-along of Broadway show tunes; Assembly Hall
- 5:30–11:45 p.m. Joseph Smith Memorial Building—variety of performers:
- 5:30 p.m. Herbert Klopfer: piano prelude; Lobby
- 6:00 p.m. SunShade ‘n’ Rain: nostalgic musical journey with world-renowned entertainers; Lobby
- 6:45 p.m. Autumn Sky: variety show of country, gospel, and pop; Lobby
- 7:30 p.m. The 4 Hims: zany barbershop quartet of brothers; Empire Room
- 7:30 p.m. Jim Jensen: accordion entertainer; Bonneville Room
- 8:10 p.m. “On the Air”: radio music of the 1940’s; Lobby
- 8:55 p.m. Justin and Cecily Bills: Broadway show tunes; Empire Room
- 8:55 p.m. Andrew Wiscombe: amazing one-man band performer; Bonneville Room
- 9:30 p.m. Craig and Tamilisa Miner: husband and wife bluegrass duo; Lobby
- 10:15 p.m. Cherie Call: singer-songwriter with storytelling lyrics and captivating melodies; Empire Room
- 10:15 p.m. Shilaylee: Irish and American folk music; Bonneville Room
- 10:50 p.m. Vocalist Valaura Arnold & the Preston Lloyd Jazz Band: jazz and big band favorites; Lobby
- 6:00–11:45 p.m. Tabernacle—variety of performers:
- 6:00 p.m. Brandon Clayton: upbeat and energetic organ prelude
- 6:30 p.m. One Voice Children’s Choir: with Masa Fukuda, director
- 7:15 p.m. Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four: America’s violinist and her talented family
- 8:00 p.m. Broadway at the Tab: featuring several talented local theater Performers
- 8:45 p.m. Ultimi, tenor trio: Isaac Hurtado, Brian Stucki, and Tyler Nelson
- 9:30 p.m. Octappella: popular a cappella recording group
- 10:15 p.m. bless4: vocal and dance pop recording group of four siblings from Japan performing their chart-topping hits