Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

If you live in the Salt Lake area, come to Temple Square on New Year’s Eve for free family entertainment and activities.

Download a PDF of the booklet Christmas on Temple Square for a list of activities on December 29, 30, and 31.

Note: Tickets or passes are not required for the Temple Square activities, but other EVE events downtown require an entrance pass. Visit eveslc.com for more information.

Thursday, December 29

5:00–6:00 p.m. Sing-along of favorite children’s songs; Assembly Hall

Friday, December 30

7:00–9:00 p.m. Winter Wonderland Concert; Assembly Hall with guest artists: Mapleton Chorale; Jed Moss, piano; vocalists Kelly and Laura Griffiths; and Stone Deep, tenor trio.

Saturday, December 31