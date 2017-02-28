Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

PANGUITCH — A plane carrying a Sandy man and his two children that was reported missing Sunday was likely flying too low when it crashed and killed all three aboard, police said Monday.

Iron County Sheriff Mark O. Gower said a debris field was located near lower Bear Valley area northwest of Panguitch by a police helicopter shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Police were able to land where the debris and confirm that all three aboard the plane, Randall “Randy” Wells, 41, and his two young children, Asher, 8, and Sara, 3, had died. A GoFundMe* account was created Monday afternoon for Wells’ pregnant wife, who didn’t make the flight to Arizona.

Wells was the bishop of the Mount Jordan 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Spencer Wright, the second counselor to Wells in the ward’s bishopric, traveled to southern Utah where searchers were. He said the focus now shifts to caring for Wells’ wife and the Wells family.

