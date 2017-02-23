Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the closure of two temples for extensive renovation. The Oakland California Temple will close in February 2018, while the Washington D.C. Temple is scheduled to close in March 2018. After decades of service, the mechanical systems of both temples will be upgraded and their finishes and furnishings will be refreshed.

Following the completion of the Oakland California Temple renovation in 2019 and the Washington D.C. Temple renovation in 2020, the temples will be rededicated. Public open house and rededication information will be provided as the renovations near completion.

Ground was broken on the Oakland California Temple May 26, 1962. President David O. McKay dedicated the 95,000-square-foot temple November 17, 1964. The temple serves Latter-day Saints in the Bay Area of northern California.

The groundbreaking for the Washington D.C. Temple, located in Kensington, Maryland, was December 7, 1968. President Spencer W. Kimball dedicated the 160,000-square-foot temple November 19, 1974. The temple serves Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.

Latter-day Saint temples are considered houses of God, where faithful Mormons participate in sacred ceremonies such as marriage and the uniting of families for eternity. Temples differ from meetinghouses or chapels, where all are welcome to meet for Sunday worship service and other activities.