On Her 110th Birthday, Italy’s Oldest Native-Born Nun Says Love is the Secret to Life

ROME — Italy’s oldest native-born nun, Candida Bellotti, celebrated her 110th birthday with best wishes from Pope Francis and valuable tips for those wanting to live a long life.

“Love, love and keep on loving. With joy!” the nun said as she marked the big milestone on Monday at the convent where she lives in the Tuscan town of Lucca.

“Have faith in the future, and put in as much work as you can to make your wishes come true.”

Sister Candida has survived two world wars, 10 popes and 57 Italian prime ministers.

Born in Verona, she became a nun in 1931 with the Ministre degli Infermi di San Camillo order and worked as a nurse in hospitals and care homes across the country.

She celebrated her birthday surrounded by nuns from her order and the bishop of Lucca, Italo Castellani.

Pope Francis sent his personal birthday wishes.

