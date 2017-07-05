Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Operation Underground Railroad is partnering with artists and bloggers to raise awareness for its mission to rescue children from sex trafficking this month.

O.U.R. is joining forces with names like Peter Hollens, Nadia Khristean, James the Mormon, Glue MVMT and others to launch “Freedom4All” campaign, according to a press release Monday.

“‘Freedom4All’ means that everybody deserves to be free, especially children regardless of where they live, whether it’s home or abroad, anywhere in the world … children deserve to be free,” O.U.R. founder and CEO Tim Ballard said in the press release. “Let’s bring that liberty to all people and especially to all children everywhere. Help us be a voice to the voiceless.”

People can sign up to spread awareness on Thunderclap.it

