A New Landmark in Paris: The House of the Lord

The Eiffel Tower is the most visited paid monument in the world with a resplendent light show at night that is so dazzling it can stop traffic. A few miles away in the cozy village of Le Chesnay, not far from the Palace of Versailles, is another monument. This is a quiet building with light that streams through flowered art glass windows at night. In the past weeks during its open house thousands of visitors have come to see it, but only a handful will know that it is much more significant to Paris than even the majestic Eiffel Tower. Why?

Because it is the new Paris France Temple that will be dedicated this coming Sunday, May 21. Most people have walked by the sign that says “Saintete au Seigneur, La Maison Du Seigneur” –“Holiness to the Lord, The House of the Lord” without knowing how literal this is. This is truly a house for God, come quietly, but significantly, to the city of lights.

Walk with us through this photo essay.