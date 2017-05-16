Avalon Hills Eating Disorder Specialists

May 16, 2017

PHOTO ESSAY

A New Landmark in Paris: The House of the Lord

By Scot and Maurine Proctor · May 14, 2017

The Eiffel Tower is the most visited paid monument in the world with a resplendent light show at night that is so dazzling it can stop traffic. A few miles away in the cozy village of Le Chesnay, not far from the Palace of Versailles, is another monument. This is a quiet building with light that streams through flowered art glass windows at night. In the past weeks during its open house thousands of visitors have come to see it, but only a handful will know that it is much more significant to Paris than even the majestic Eiffel Tower. Why?

Because it is the new Paris France Temple that will be dedicated this coming Sunday, May 21. Most people have walked by the sign that says “Saintete au Seigneur, La Maison Du Seigneur” –“Holiness to the Lord, The House of the Lord” without knowing how literal this is. This is truly a house for God, come quietly, but significantly, to the city of lights.

Walk with us through this photo essay.

8 Comments | Post or read comments

Diane Hall PrinceMay 15, 2017

This article thrills me beyond words and brings tears to my eyes. Thank you for these lovely pictures of this sacred edifice. I served in the Begium Brussels Mission from 1981-1983. I feel overwhelming joy for the people of France and Belgium who I served, whose lives will never be the same with the dedication of this beautiful Temple in their land.

Clay morganMay 15, 2017

Yes, thank you for sharing these beautiful photos that capture the spiritual importance of this temple for the French and Belgian people that I learned to love and serve 35yrs ago in the Brussels Belgium Mission. What a great blessing for these wonderful people!

