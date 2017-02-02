Knowing Her Intimately 3

February 2, 2017

PHOTO ESSAY

Some of My Favorite Photos of Gordon B. Hinckley

By Scot Facer Proctor · February 1, 2017

We were privileged to follow President Gordon B. Hinckley to various parts of the world, to get to know him and to photograph him.  Since we are studying the teachings of President Hinckley this year, I thought it would be nice to share some of my favorite pictures I took of him and say a little bit about him.  We will tell other stories and give other insights throughout the year.

ALHFebruary 2, 2017

How privileged you were to share so many occasions with this great man! The photos and captions were wonderful and set a very positive tone for today.

Jim NFebruary 2, 2017

Thanks Scot. Those were great photos. And thank you for sharing them with us. I miss hearing him speak to us. He is a very humble man and I do miss him.

