President Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has held a series of meetings with religious and government leaders in Mexico this week.

On Monday, February 20, 2017, a meeting was held in Mexico City between the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tlalnepantla, His Eminence Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, and President Nelson.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual concern such as strengthening youth and family and religious freedom.

“The pope has entrusted me with the relationship of interreligious dialogue — his general interest in Latin America,” commented Cardinal Aguiar Retes.

President Nelson recognized the strength of the relationship, adding that by “doing things together, of common interest, we entered into a fraternal relationship and great collaboration for the good of society.”

Before ending the meeting, President Nelson presented His Eminence with a statuette of Christ and reiterated the strength of interreligious dialogue as both faiths work toward a better future for society.

On Tuesday, President Nelson met with members of the Chamber of Deputies (Mexican Congress) to discuss religious freedom and thank the legislators for their work to defend the family.

He told legislators he was grateful to meet with Cardinal Aguiar Retes. “We must forget the titles and do the sacred work that is required to reserve the sanctity of the family.”

The lawmakers invited President Nelson to visit the plenary hall, where he was recognized as a distinguished visitor, a protocol typically reserved for ambassadors and official representatives of other governments or faith leaders such as the pope.

Also in Mexico, President Nelson was greeted by Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, the governor of the state of Tamaulipas, and his wife.

The governor welcomed President Nelson to his house and extended a greeting to members of the Church. First Lady Mariana Gomez de Garcia Cabeza de Vaca spoke about some social assistance projects being implemented by the state. The Mormon apostle spoke about the basic beliefs of the Church and the importance of strengthening and defending the family in Mexico.

Friday morning, the Archbishop of Monterrey, Rogelio Cabrera Lopez, received President Nelson at his residence in Nuevo Leon. Several topics were discussed, including the importance of the family in society and the current challenges facing youth. The religious leaders expressed their shared commitment to promote the strengthening of the family. As he concluded his visit, President Nelson gave the archbishop a statue of Jesus Christ.

President Nelson was accompanied by Elder L. Whitney Clayton, senior president of the Quorum of the Seventy, Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Mexico Area Presidency, and his two counselors, Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela and Elder Rafael E. Pino.

