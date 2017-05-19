President Uchtdorf Praises Refugee Efforts and Reminds Us This is More to Be Done

In a recent Facebook post that seemed to be full of both praise and admonition, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf shared the following:

As people from war-torn countries continue to flock to Europe by the thousands each month, I have been so impressed by the kindness that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have shown to these refugees who are facing tremendous trials.

This is not an easy situation, but members are reaching out in love to help ease heavy burdens. They are welcoming those who are suffering to their neighborhoods and inviting them into their homes. These members are following the Savior by showing Christlike love to those refugees who find themselves in desperate situations.