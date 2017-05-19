In a recent Facebook post that seemed to be full of both praise and admonition, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf shared the following:
As people from war-torn countries continue to flock to Europe by the thousands each month, I have been so impressed by the kindness that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have shown to these refugees who are facing tremendous trials.
This is not an easy situation, but members are reaching out in love to help ease heavy burdens. They are welcoming those who are suffering to their neighborhoods and inviting them into their homes. These members are following the Savior by showing Christlike love to those refugees who find themselves in desperate situations.
I am reminded of the great love that the residents of Quincy, Illinois, showed to Latter-day Saint refugees after they had been driven from Missouri in 1838. The 1,500 residents of Quincy took in more than 5,000 Latter-day Saint refugees during their time of great need during the bitter winter months of 1838–1839. What a blessing this was for those cold, tired, and desperate Latter-day Saints.
We are surrounded by such an astonishing wealth of light and truth. Surely, the Lord is pleased when we do what we can to help lighten the burdens of those around us who are not as fortunate.
Along with this text and testimony, he posted the following moving depiction of the pioneer experiences to which he was referring: