Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

A member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke to European Mormons and visited the new Paris France Temple, the Frankfurt Germany Temple, which is under renovation, and The Hague Netherlands Temple.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency; his wife, Harriet, participated in the 10-day trip in April.

During his visit, Latter-day Saints asked when the local temples would be open and operating. President Uchtdorf’s response was to make sure they were ready to go to the temple once it is open. He said members should plan to be ready to enter the sacred building now so that when their temple opens they will be able to take part in the Lord’s blessings.

People began touring the Paris France Temple April 22, 2017, and will continue to do so through May 13, except on Sundays. The temple will be dedicated Sunday, May 21, and a cultural celebration will be held the night before.

President and Sister Uchtdorf toured the temple with the presiding bishop of the Church, Bishop Gérald Caussé, and his wife, Valérie.

The Hague Netherlands Temple was dedicated September 8, 2002, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. It was the Church’s 114th temple in the world.

President and Sister Uchtdorf met with the temple president and his wife, Marvin and Sandy Van Dam.

President Uchtdorf also visited the Frankfurt Germany Temple, which is under extensive renovation. He visited with construction officials and Hanno Luschin, project manager. The temple was announced in 1981 and completed six years later. Church President Ezra Taft Benson dedicated the temple in 11 sessions from August 28 to 30, 1987.

The Frankfurt Temple is expected to be completed and rededicated in 2018.

President Uchtdorf met with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Seventy and Elder Kearon’s wife, Jennifer, in Frankfurt.

In meetings with Latter-day Saints, President Uchtdorf encouraged them to keep the commandments, serve others and trust in the Lord.