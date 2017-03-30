Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The pro-life activists who created undercover videos that triggered multiple state and congressional investigations into Planned Parenthood’s abortion practices are facing more than a dozen new felony charges in California.

The charges, brought by the state’s attorney general, allege Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden and his partner, Sandra Merritt, unlawfully recorded people without their consent, and conspired to invade their privacy. In total, Daleiden and Merritt face 15 felony charges.

Daleiden dismissed the charges as “bogus” and politically motivated.

“The bogus charges from Planned Parenthood’s political cronies are fake news,” he said in a statement. “The public knows the real criminals are Planned Parenthood and their business partners like StemExpress and DV Biologics—currently being prosecuted in California—who have harvested and sold aborted baby body parts for profit for years in direct violation of state and federal law.”

The charges date back to videos the pro-life activist group Center for Medical Progress secretly recorded and published in 2015. Those videos raised questions about whether Planned Parenthood profits off the sale of tissue and body parts from aborted babies, which is illegal under federal law.

To read the full article on the Daily Signal, click here.