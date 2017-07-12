Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Ticket reservations for Provo Missionary Training Center Open House are now available to the public on mtcopenhouse.lds.org. A short walking tour and video will be part of the hourlong experience, the website said.

“The tours will allow people who might otherwise not have an opportunity to be inside the MTC to take a peek inside,” said Kelend Mills, the church’s director of missionary training centers, in a Deseret News article.

Following President Thomas S. Monson’s October 2012 announcement that “lowered the ages at which men and women can serve missions,” the number of missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has gone up significantly, the Deseret News said. The two new six-story Provo MTC buildings have increased training capacity to 3,700 missionaries at a time, the article said.

In addition to functionality, the buildings also “feature extensive glass exteriors to maximize use of natural light and create a sense of openness between the MTC and surrounding areas,” the Mormon Newsroom stated.

