Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a public open house of the newly expanded Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Provo, Utah, July 31 through August 19, 2017, with additional tours available August 21-25 for registered BYU Education Week participants. Open house tickets will be available beginning Monday, July 10. Go to mtcopenhouse.lds.org on July 10.

In October 2012, Church President Thomas S. Monson announced that men can serve at age 18 instead of 19, and women can serve at age 19 instead of 21. MTC expansion projects in Provo, Mexico, Ghana and the Philippines will allow the 15 MTCs around the world to continue to accommodate training of the growing missionary force.

The two new buildings at the Provo MTC include primarily classroom space that will house the training of missionaries before they are sent to their assigned areas of the world. Once construction is completed, capacity at the Provo MTC will increase to train as many as 3,700 elders, sisters, and senior missionaries at a time.

The two new six-story buildings along with the enhanced outdoor space and underground parking were designed to meet city zoning requirements. The new buildings feature extensive glass exteriors to maximize use of natural light and create a sense of openness between the MTC and surrounding areas. Large meeting rooms, rooms for practice lessons, and indoor/outdoor study areas are all designed to enhance the missionary training experience.

Additional future enhancements are being considered that would remove the oldest training buildings on the campus, making room for additional green space and a new entrance to the MTC where missionaries will be greeted when they arrive.

Existing residence halls have been remodeled to increase capacity, update mechanical and utility systems, improve landscaping, and enhance living areas.