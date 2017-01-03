Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Merri Ann has celiac so she follows a strict gluten-free diet. (Bummer! Married to a baker too.) But we’re certainly sympathetic to our gluten-free friends and customers. So today, we thought we would share some of our gluten-free recipes . . . and a dessert mix.

First the freebie:

We sell a flourless chocolate cake that is very good. We sell it as a mainstream dessert mix, the kind that fine restaurants serve, not a gluten-free product.

When we created the mix, there was no “official” standard for gluten-free and we were concerned about potential contamination from flour dust in the air. We were concerned about the tiniest spec of flour dust getting into the mix.

Now the Federal Government has a standard—20 parts per million. That’s a lot more lenient than what we envisioned. Still, if we are going to label it as gluten free, we need to test it to make sure it meets the standard. We believe it meets the standard but do not test it. So, with that explanation, we’re offering a free flourless chocolate cake.

Gluten Free Recipes

Gluten Free Flour Blend

This is a gluten free blend that is easy to make. Some versions add xanthan gum to give the blend more chewiness.

Flourless Chocolate Cake Recipes

You can make a very good flourless chocolate cake without flour. Most of these recipes use another starch plus the naturally occurring starch in cocoa. Eggs are used to give the cake structure.

Death by Chocolate Flourless Chocolate Cake is made with eggs and starch including the starch found in powdered sugar.

Classic Flourless Chocolate Cake is made with ground walnuts and lots of eggs.

Cornbread

Most skillet cornbread recipes are gluten-free or can be made gluten free. This Cheddar and Bacon Gluten Free Cornbread again relies on eggs for the structure.

Gluten Free Oatmeal Muffins.

This is one of Merri Ann’s favorite gluten-free muffin recipes.

Gluten Free Pannekoeken

We love our pannekoeken. This is a simple gluten-free pannekoeken recipe that is very close to the original.

Learn more about a pannekoeken and get a pan here.

Gluten Free Cheesecake