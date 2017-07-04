Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

There is something about citrus that is so refreshing, and just says “summer.” We came up with a handful of delightful limeades and lemonades that will have your taste buds wanting more. These aren’t your normal lemonades on ice—we have everything here from watermelon lemonade to Brazilian limeades. Take your pick and say hello to a refreshing summer.

Cherry Lime Rickey

Makes 13 servings

Maraschino cherries (and juice)

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

4 teaspoons grated zest and 1/2 cup juice from 4 limes (It took 4 limes to get the 1/2 cup juice but we only used the zest from 3 limes – it was plenty) plus one more lime for garnish

Club soda, chilled

Ice

Directions

Heat cherry juice, sugar, and water in a saucepan over medium heat for about five minutes. Stir in the lime zest and juice. Simmer until the mixture is slightly thickened, about five minutes.

Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer set over a bowl, pressing on solids to extract the liquid. You should end up with about 2 1/2 cups syrup. Discard the solids. Refrigerate the syrup until completely cool, at least 30 minutes or up to 1 week. To serve, combine 3/4 cup club soda and 3 tablespoons syrup in tall, ice-filled glasses.

Garnish with lime slices.

Brazilian Limeade

Makes 4 servings

2 limes

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk

3 cups water

Directions

Wash the limes thoroughly. Cut off the ends and slice into eight wedges. Place limes in a blender with the sugar, sweetened condensed milk, water, and ice.

Blend in an electric blender, pulsing 5 times. Strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove rinds. Serve over ice.

Lavender Lemonade

Makes 6 to 7 servings

1 tray ice cubes

¼ cup dried lavender

2 cups boiling water

¾ cup white sugar

8 lemons

5 cups cold water or as needed

Directions

Place ice cubes into a 2-quart pitcher. Place the lavender into a bowl, and pour boiling water over it. Allow to steep for about 10 minutes, then strain out the lavender and discard. Mix the sugar into the hot lavender water, then pour into the pitcher with the ice.

Squeeze the juice from the lemons into the pitcher, getting as much juice as you can. Top off the pitcher with cold water, and stir. Taste, and adjust lemon juice or sugar if desired. Pour into tall glasses, pull up a lawn chair and a good book, and relax!

Watermelon Lemonade

Makes 6 servings

½ cup white sugar

½ cup water

4 cups cubed watermelon

3 cups cold water

½ cup fresh lemon juice

6 cups ice cubes.

Directions

Place the watermelon into a blender. Cover, and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve.

Bring sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in 3 cups of cold water and the lemon juice. Divide the ice into 12 glasses, and scoop 2 to 3 tablespoons of watermelon puree over the ice, then top with the lemonade. Gently stir before serving.

Peach Lemonade

Makes 8 servings

4 cups water

2 cups coarsely chopped peaches

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 6 lemons)

4 cups ice

1 peach, pitted and cut into 8 wedges

Preparation

1. Combine the first 3 ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes. Place peach mixture in a blender; let stand for 20 minutes. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid. Blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

2. Press peach mixture through a sieve over a bowl, reserving liquid; discard solids. Stir in lemon juice. Place 1/2 cup ice in each of 8 glasses. Pour about 2/3 cup lemonade into each glass; garnish each glass with 1 peach wedge.

Cucumber Limeade

Makes 8 servings



1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lime zest, plus 1 cup fresh lime juice (4 to 6 limes)

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

1 medium English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced

2 cups chilled sparkling water

Directions

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar, lime zest and 1 cup water to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar dissolves, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mint leaves. Let cool for 30 minutes.

Strain the lime syrup through a sieve into a pitcher. Add the cucumber and lime juice; refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Just before serving, add the sparkling water. Serve over ice and garnish with mint.

Strawberry Lemonade or Lemonade Slush Recipe

Makes 6 servings

Fresh is always better. If you have a food processor or blender, here is a great way to convert a couple of lemons and a tub of strawberries into a wonderful, fresh beverage.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (juice from approximately two lemons)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 cups strawberries

A few drops red food coloring

ice

Directions

1. Puree the lemon juice, sugar, and, strawberries together in a blender or food processor. Add the food coloring.

2. Add the ice cubes one at a time and process until smooth. (If you are using a blender, you can remove the round handle from the lid and drop the ice cubes in the blender one at a time.) Continue adding ice cubes until the mixture is diluted to the desired taste. Add more sugar for a sweeter drink.

Baker’s notes: If you add enough ice you will have a slush. If you desire a more frozen beverage, place the blender jar in the freezer and in a half hour, scrape the forming crystals from the sides. Repeat if desired.

We hope you enjoy these refreshing summer drinks!

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho. He loves to help people bake and shares his vast collection of cooking and baking knowledge on his blog as well as in his e-books and magazines. Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.