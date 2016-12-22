Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Resources to support the 2017 Mutual theme for the youth of the Church are now available at youth.lds.org, including a music album, poster, art for t-shirts, and other materials.

This year’s theme is James 1:5–6: “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.”

The mutual theme will be used in camps, youth activities, firesides, Sunday lessons, Mutual opening exercises, and in For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences around the world.

Video

Below is the music video for the 2017 Mutual theme:

The 2017 Mutual Theme page has a link to download this video so you can show it at home or at Church without relying on an Internet connection. The video is also on YouTube in English, Spanish, and other languages.

The animated characters featured on the poster are also featured in a series of videos found on YouTube and will be featured in new videos throughout 2017.

Music

Download the English music album—with songs written and performed by youth from the United States and Mexico—on youth.lds.org, or stream it on youth.lds.org, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

The full album will also be recorded in Spanish and Portuguese.

The theme song, “Ask of God,” will be available in 10 languages. Sheet music for the theme song is available now in English and will become available in the January edition of the Liahona magazine in 27 languages.

The song “Hearing His Voice” is also available now in English.

Poster

Download the 2017 Mutual theme poster in various sizes on youth.lds.org.

Art is also available for use on t-shirts.

Teaching Resources

Youth will be invited to share stories about prayer on social media using the hashtag #WhenIPray. Many of those stories will be highlighted on the Church’s social media channels and websites.

The 2017 Mutual Theme page also has helpful resources for teaching the theme.

Below is a short video that introduces the logo as well as part of the poster.

Learn more in the article “Find Resources for Teaching 2017 Mutual Theme Now Online.”