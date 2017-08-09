Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

To a conference of family history enthusiasts, an emeritus General Authority declared July 25 that they have relatives on the other side of the veil as anxious to be discovered and have their temple work done for them “as is your desire on this side to find them and to do the work.”

Feel the spirit and power of the work

Elder H. Bryan Richards was the opening keynote speaker at the 49th annual Brigham Young University Conference on Family History and Genealogy. Elder Richards is patriarch of the Salt Lake Holladay Stake. He was a General Authority Seventy beginning in 1988 and later presided over the Bountiful Utah Temple.

He spoke of the appearance of the biblical prophet Elijah to the Prophet Joseph Smith on April 3, 1836, to restore the priesthood keys of eternal sealing. Elder Richards said that event brought a spirit and power that is felt by those who undertake to do family history work.

“If that’s not included in your research, you’re missing a vital part and blessing of that work,” he said.

An “explosion” of technology and temples

Speaking of technological marvels that have come about in recent years to facilitate family history research, Elder Richards said, “Something I think a lot of us may fail to realize is that along with the explosion of technology has come the explosion of temples and temple work.”

