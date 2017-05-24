Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

I was digging around in the archives to see what we had for strawberry recipes. There are a lot of them. Thousands! We must really like strawberries. Here are some that we would like to share with you.

Fresh Strawberry Pudding

This is made with a fresh strawberry puree. It’s cool, very smooth, and tastes like it came right from the farm.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

This is a knock-off of a Dairy Queen Chocolate Covered Strawberry Blizzard. I like it a lot. (I don’t know that it is currently available.) We made our own.

Strawberry Smoothies

On the lighter side, there are all kinds of strawberry smoothies you can build. Here is one with bananas and coconut.

Pink Strawberry Pajamas Smoothie

2 large bananas

10 large strawberries, frozen

1 cup coconut milk

2 large scoops vanilla frozen yogurt

Put the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add milk or ice for the right consistency, if required.

Frosted Strawberry Salad

I’m not much for gelatin salads but I’d gladly make an exception for this one. It has become a standby at our house.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie with a Dutch Crunch Topping

This is a delightful pie. We baked it in a skillet.

(Notice that the pan has a baked plastic handle, not metal. We’ve baked everything from pies to cornbread in that pan. Right now, it’s in the oven again—cheesy monkey bread this time. I’ve baked in similar pans many times. I’ve only had the handle break once and I think there was water under the handle.)

Royal Strawberry Banana Shortcakes

These are traditional shortbreads—biscuit like—with ground almonds to make them richer and nutty tasting. (It really works.)

The recipe calls for sweetened whipped cream but you might try substituting almond flavor for the vanilla or butter rum or adding a pinch of cinnamon.

