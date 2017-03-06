Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Sister Jean B. Bingham, first counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is traveling in Uganda this week. She visited with Church members in Kampala, Uganda, at the beginning of a weeklong visit which will culminate in opportunties to learn more about the humanitarian projects being run by the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the African country.

Sister Sharon Eubank, director of Humanitarian Services and LDS Charities of the Church, has joined Sister Bingham in Uganda for the visits.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, Sister Bingham met with two Latter-day Saint families and led a training meeting with Sister Eubank involving 120 local Church leaders.

Sister Bingham expressed gratitude to the leaders for their service and reminded them that the auxiliary organizations of the Church exist “to help Church members grow in their testimonies of Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the restored gospel.”

On Sunday, February 26, Sister Bingham and Sister Eubank hosted a young single adult devotional.

The Primary presidency oversees the Church’s organization that teaches children ages 18 months to 11 years the gospel of Jesus Christ. They travel frequently to help guide and support the children and their local leaders. More than 1 million children worldwide are part of Primary.

UNICEF is a United Nations program for humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in 190 countries and territories around the world.

Read more on the South Africa Newsroom.