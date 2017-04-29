Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Do Mormon women struggle with depression more than American women in general? If so, why? These are the questions that Religion News Service’s Jana Riess sought to answer through a portion of her Next Mormons Survey.

The findings were based on a survey question that asked respondents to agree or disagree with the statement, “I have taken or am currently taking medication for depression or another mental health issue.” Riess published her findings on Religion News Service on Tuesday.

While the survey was inconclusive in fully understanding whether Mormon women struggle with depression more than other women, the survey did provide insight into the characteristics of LDS women who have taken medication for depression at some point in their lives.

The survey showed that age and employment didn’t carry significant weight in whether or not the respondent had taken medication for depression but significant differences were found in relation to church activity and belief in church teachings.

