Editor’s Note: Last week Meridian Magazine featured an article entitled Five Myths About Distracted Driving Debunked. This week we go into more of the truth of this incredibly dangerous habit. Most people engage in some level of distracted driving, never realizing the truth of how much they are risking their own and others lives.

Here is the awful truth of distracted driving by the numbers:

3,300 Over this many people were killed in motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. involving distracted driving. (source: National Highway Transportation Safety Administration or NHTSA)

387,000 More than this many injuries occurred in motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. involving distracted driving. (source: NHTSA)

94% Yay! This many teenagers know the dangers of distracted driving.

35% Boo! This many teenagers admit to doing it anyway. (source: AAA Foundation research)

10% The percentage of fatal crashes of drivers ages 15 to 19 years old involving distracted driving.

23% The percentage of fatal crashes of drivers in their 20s involving distracted driving. (source: NHTSA)

6 The number of times more likely distracted driving is to cause an accident than drunk driving.

1.6 Million The number of crashes each year caused by cell phone use. (source: National Safety Council or NSC)