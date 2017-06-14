The Book of Mormon Reference to Heavenly Mother that You May Not Have Noticed

The belief in a Heavenly Mother is possibly one of the most distinctive beliefs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It’s not just something that we wonder or hypothesize about. It’s a doctrinal necessity.

Based on our belief in the principles of exaltation, eternal marriage, and spiritual families, there’s no way that we couldn’t have a Heavenly Mother. In fact, according to revelation received by Joseph Smith, Heavenly Father could not be God without a Heavenly Mother.

However, as grateful as we are for the assurances we have received from modern prophets and general authorities, we long to see a hard reference to the Mother we know watches over us from above.

Well, as it turns out, the Book of Mormon may have a surprisingly clear and intriguing reference to Heavenly Mother.

I found the reference as I was doing a careful study of 1 Nephi 11.

It all starts with verse 18 where the Spirit of the Lord is teaching Nephi about Mary, Christ’s earthly mother.

“And he said unto me: Behold, the virgin whom thou seest is the mother of the Son of God, after the manner of the flesh.”

