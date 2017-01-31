The LDS Church in Melbourne Responds to The Book of Mormon Musical

The Book of Mormon has taken Melbourne by storm.

The highly popular satirical musical has been described as “blasphemous broadway” in all its glory.

But the Church of Latter Day Saints in Melbourne has launched a campaign with TV ads and billboards, to “open up a dialogue” about the religion.

Click here to listen to a radio interview with Elder Robert J. Dudfield, a member of the Church in Melbourne, in which he addresses some of the topics the presence of the Book of Mormon Musical in the area has brought to mind.

He holds his own very well and we get an interest insight into the misconceptions of the LDS Church and the opportunity the musical provides to correct them.