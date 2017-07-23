Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Many Mormon Pioneers recorded miracles that blessed them with the means, sustenance, and protection they needed to press on as they strived to follow God throughout their lives.

Catfish and coins

Mary Elizabeth Rollins Lightner, an 1863 pioneer, recounted an experience in which she and a group of Saints exiled from Jackson County found themselves on the banks of the Missouri River without enough money for everyone in the group to cross using the ferry.

“One or two families must be left behind, and the fear was that if left, they would be killed,” Lightner recorded in an autobiography.

She said a few men traveling with the group determined they would try to catch some fish, hoping the ferryman would accept the fish as payment. They put out their lines and pulled up some small fish and a 14-pound catfish.

“On opening it, what was their astonishment to find three bright silver half dollars, just the amount needed to pay for taking their team over the river,” Lightner recorded. “This was considered a miracle, and caused great rejoicing among us.”

A pile of bread

Mons and Elna Larson, a convert couple from Sweden that were 1859 pioneers, saw a miracle on their journey west at a time when their company’s provisions began to run out. Company members were rationed to one pint of flour per person a day, according to a life sketch of Mons Larson written by his grandson Elliot.

One evening during this time, the Larsons camped near a river. While Mons was out fishing that night, Elna saw a tree about a mile away from their campsite and felt inspired to go to it.

