The Mormon Mom and Monster Truck Driver Who Is Making History in a Scooby Doo Truck

Nicole Johnson: A Mormon convert, mother of two, and did I mention she’s a monster truck driver?

Johnson and her husband, Frank, decided from the beginning of their careers in rock-crawling and monster trucking that “our approach was going to be wholesome and family oriented. We were always going to be on time, and our clothes and vehicles would be clean whenever we showed up to [a competition]. I wanted to set a good example as a member of the Church,” Johson told BYU Magazine.

But once the family arrives and the first impression is set, that’s generally when Johnson climbs into her 12-foot-tall, 10,000-pound monster truck. Originally, Johnson drove a red 1,475-horsepower behemoth named Tasmanian Devil. Later in her career, Warner Brothers’ selected her to drive their Scooby Doo Monster Jam Truck.

“Now, jumping huge is really hard to describe. There’s no sensation like it. I’m driving a 12-foot Scooby Doo truck, and I’m flying through the air. I feel like a superhero in a cartoon,” Johnson told Vice.

Johnson made history the first time she drove into an arena, becoming the first woman to win her debut race, and she has continued making history ever since.

