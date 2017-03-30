Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
Far too often Mormons fall into the same trap as the Pharisees. Namely, when we see someone with a trial we think it is a sign of their sinfulness. This idea is false. In John 9:1-3, when Jesus was asked, “Master, who did sin, this man, or his parents, that he was born blind?” He replied neither had sinned. Jesus Christ was correcting the false cultural belief that sin is the only cause of trials.
It is true that some trials come because of the fallen nature of the earth. And other trials come because of the fallen nature of man. But there is a deeper more important reason we have trials. And I would argue it is the most common reason we have trials, the trial is meant to give us experience.
We need to replace the idea that trials are a sign of wickedness with an understanding that trials are designed by a loving God to help us become like Him. Elder Burke H. Petersen addressed this topic in an amazing sermon in Oct 1973 entitled Adversity and Prayer. He said.“trials are an evidence of a Father’s love.” Can it be any clearer? It is within that idea that I have formulated what I call the Humility Cycle, it is the alternative path to the pride cycle.
The Pride Cycle Vs The Humility Cycle
We have all seen diagrams like this one. The Book of Mormon teaches us that this is an oft repeated cycle. But, there is another, a more important cycle and pathway we can choose, it is the humility cycle.
Unlike the pride cycle which is often what society is doing, the humility cycle is another option. The humility cycle comes from a study of the life of Christ and faithful Saints through the ages. Particularly the life of the late Neal A. Maxwell, an Apostle who was called to endure the ravages of cancer, that eventually took his life. The humility cycle helps us make sense of all the awful trials that the saints are often called to endure. It is comprised of four parts.
LawrenceMarch 29, 2017
I have known plenty who things trials are a result of sin. But they are usually young and naive and they come to understand that is not true. I myself, when first in the church, had those very thoughts. Fortunately, the school of hard knocks has taught me differently.
No AuthorMarch 29, 2017
@John Wilson --- Mormons may not say they believe that in so many words, but I think plenty of people see bad things happen to others and think "That won't happen to me, I'm doing everything I should be doing" or have things in their lives go differently than they wanted and think "this shouldn't be happening this way--I was keeping all the commandments and God should be blessing me for that, but he isn't." I actually don't think he's set up a false premise, I think a lot of people fall into that false paradigm under the guise of different words.