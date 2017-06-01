Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image: Sweat of the Brow by Gary Smith.

The following is the First Presidency message for the month of June. It comes from our beloved prophet, President Thomas S. Monson. After the recent announcement that he will no longer be attending meetings regularly, we treasure his words even more.

When the Prophet Joseph Smith called Elder Heber C. Kimball (1801–68) to “open the door of salvation” as a missionary to England, Elder Kimball was seized by feelings of inadequacy.

“O, Lord,” he wrote, “I am a man of stammering tongue, and altogether unfit for such a work.”

Elder Kimball accepted the call nevertheless, adding: “These considerations did not deter me from the path of duty; the moment I understood the will of my Heavenly Father, I felt a determination to go at all hazards, believing that He would support me by His almighty power, and endow me with every qualification that I needed.”1

My young brothers and sisters who are called to full-time missionary service, you are called to the work because you, like Elder Kimball, “have desires to serve God” (D&C 4:3) and because you are ready and worthy.

Senior couples, you are called to the work for the same reasons. You, however, bring not only a desire to serve but also wisdom gained from seasons of sacrifice, love, and experience that your Father in Heaven can use to touch the hearts of His sons and daughters who are looking for the truth. No doubt you have learned that we can never truly love the Lord until we serve Him by serving others.

To your desires to serve as missionaries, you will add faith and fortitude, courage and confidence, resolve and resilience, determination and dedication. Dedicated missionaries can bring about miracles in the mission field.

