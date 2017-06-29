Tips for Helping Your Kids Get the Most Out of Mutual

What parent of teens has not heard the question “Why do I have to go to Mutual tonight?” This is often followed by “I don’t think I’ll get that much out of it!” The question is really a very good one that provides an opportunity for all of us—youth, parents, and leaders—to understand the purpose not just of Mutual activity night but of many meetings we attend at church.

A good place to start with our youth is to ask them some questions:

Are there reasons you can attend besides what you will get out of it?

will get out of it? Do you know of anyone there who might be lonely, who is going through some hard challenges and needs a friend, or who feels like they don’t belong?

Are there opportunities for you to serve, help, support, encourage, and lift others at your activity?

Sitting down with your children and having a meaningful discussion about what they can contribute to the meetings might increase their understanding about why we gather together as ward families and congregations.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke of why the Lord chooses to use a church to carry out His work. He taught, “A major reason the Lord has a church is to create a community of Saints that will sustain one another in the ‘strait and narrow path which leads to eternal life.’” He goes on to say: “This religion is not concerned only with self; rather, we are all called to serve. We are the eyes, hands, head, [and] feet … of Christ” (“Why the Church,” Oct. 2015 general conference).

