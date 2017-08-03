Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

For the parents, grandparents, and primary teachers in the hallway with little ones: I feel your pain.

There’s that moment when all of the classroom doors close and it’s suddenly silent, and there you are, sitting on a couch in the foyer. It’s easy to feel completely alone in these moments. But before you pack up your treats and toys and head home, there are a few things you can do to make your hallway experience more meaningful and less painful.

Five Tips

Reach out to other parents stuck in the hallway with their kids. If you’re feeling lonely, they probably are, too. You never know how meaningful reaching out can be.

My Story

I was a new mom of a six month old, in a new ward full of friendly, but unknown faces. While I attempted taking her to Sunday School and Relief Society, it usually ended in my baby screaming, babbling, or laughing so loudly that everyone in my half of the room couldn’t hear the instructor. I had to take her out to the hallway.

