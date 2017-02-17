We invite you to join us this year in one (or more!) of our exciting adventures. Decide soon because some of these are selling out. In addition to our annual Holy Land tour in the Spring and our Ultimate Church History Tour in the Fall, we have added an amazing British Isles LDS Church History and Literary Tour and a Grand Rivers of Europe Cruise. Look over the itineraries and then decide fast. We’d love to have you join us!

Spend Easter on the Ultimate Holy Land Tour with Scot and Maurine Proctor

Isn’t this your year to visit the Holy Land? Come and travel with Scot and Maurine Proctor on an unforgettable journey that will make the scriptures come alive. This is a unique tour you may not have seen offered before because in addition to seeing all the inspirational and historic sites you would want to see on a visit to the Holy Land, we are taking you to some places we find fun and unforgettable–places that most tour groups don’t get to go. After so much time in the Holy Land, we found some things we think are “not-to-be-missed” that most miss. And please consider adding the exciting Egypt Pre-Tour to your adventure. Egypt is one of the most unique places on earth.

CLICK HERE to read all about this tour. UPDATE: Please note that the 2017 Holy Land Tour just SOLD OUT, but you can get on the waiting list for next year’s tour which will be April 13 – 25, 2018 with a pre-tour option to Egypt the week before.

British Isles LDS Church History and Literary Tour Summer 2017!

Do you want to have the time of your life in the land of your forefathers? Yes, we are doing this tour again! It was a roaring success this past summer. Now, come join Scot and Maurine Proctor for the Ultimate British Isles Church History and Literary Tour this June 27 – July 8, 2017. This is a never-to-be-forgotten experience–we know from this past tour! It was fabulous. We have been traveling and researching in the British Isles for the past 24 years. Now we have joined with renowned British expert Peter Fagg in bringing you the most amazing tour offered for LDS Church History and Literary Treasures. You really don’t want to miss this. And, just as all our tour participants did this past tour, bring your own family history, your marked-up maps of your ancestral villages and towns, your photographs–it will all come alive for you as never before.

CLICK HERE to study a day-by-day itinerary of this fabulous tour. We have a number of spaces left on this wonderful adventure in the British Isles, but don’t delay, book your tour today. Please call our agent, Karen Gerlach, toll free: 866-277-0900 or Utah Local: 801-483-6152 to book your tour.



Join the Proctors on a 15-Day Grand European Tour on the Rivers of Europe

Come join Scot and Maurine Proctor July 10-24, 2017 on the fantastic Viking River Cruise’s 15-day Grand European Tour. Of all the cruises we have ever done, this was our favorite! And we want you to come with us. Our agents at Morris Murdock Travel have reserved the entire boat (168 passengers!) for this journey so it’s a unique trip where you’ll find many friends of your same values and background. This is rare to have the entire rivers of Europe cruise to ourselves. 15 days, 12 guided tours, four of the most picturesque and romantic countries in Europe including The Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Hungary. You won’t believe it until you do this. Even the stunning pictures below do not do justice to this spectacular, never-to-be-forgotten cruise.

CLICK HERE to read all about this fantastic adventure. UPDATE: This river cruise with the Proctors has also SOLD OUT. We encourage you to read all about it for another time, although we have not scheduled it for next year.

Join Us for the Ultimate Church History Tour this Fall 2017

We have been leading this ultimate Church History tour for the past twenty-six years. If you have ever thought about going on a Church History tour, this might be your year and we would love to have you! We are leading this year’s tour October 2-16, 2017. It begins the day after General Conference. This is a life-changing experience. Here is a thorough look at what we do. Will you consider joining us? Places sell fast so decide right away. Pricing and contact information are located at the end of the article or you can call right now for information from Wendy at Morris Murdock Travel: 801-483-5285.

CLICK HERE to read all about this amazing experience. We have spaces available as of now, but this tour will also sell out so do not delay.