Cover image via Herald Extra.

If there’s any justice, Truman Brothers will join the ranks of Lindsey Stirling, The Piano Guys, Alex Boye, Jamesthemormon and other Latter-day Saint artists who achieve mainstream success without compromising their values. Fans of Michael Buble, John Legend, and other smooth-singers will want to give them a listen.

Sons of Diamond Rio musician Dan Truman, brothers Ben and Chad are known to many as members of the Nashville Tribute Band, but their solo (duo?) albums have made for some of my favorite listening in recent years. They’ve just released a new album, Dukes of Delmont, following on the heels of Hold on to Love and Somewhere Between. This latest effort features some bold new tracks taking the duo outside of their regular wheelhouse. This experimentation pays off, however, with rich emotion and musical daring. “Here We Go” leans a bit more into rock than they’ve often gone in the past, while “Hey What’s Your Name?” blends their impressive vocals with a unique sound.

Having caught their live show I can say that this is “cool” music that you’ll enjoy as much as your kids, teens, and young adults will, with no worries regarding content. Their music goes down easy, whether one is singing along in the car or playing it in the background of a party. Their new album, Dukes of Delmont, is available on iTunes and Amazon, as are their others Hold on to Love and Somewhere Between.

For more on Truman Brothers visit www.trumanbrothers.com.