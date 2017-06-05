Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The LDS Church has published an updated edition of the triple combination of the scriptures in French at Écritures.lds.org and in the Gospel Library mobile app. This update includes a minor wording change in the sacrament prayer on the bread to better reflect the intended meaning of the prayer as found in the English scriptures. The change is from veulent to sont disposés á. This is best reflected in the phrase of the prayer found in Moroni 4:3 and Doctrine and Covenants 20:77.

Changes also appear in the study helps, headings, and in minor spelling and meaning adjustments approved by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve.

French-speaking members and leaders are encouraged to use this key terminology in the ordinance of the sacrament. The announcement letter mailed to Church leaders includes a copy of the new sacrament cards. Printed cards will soon be sent to French-speaking wards and branches.

Members are not expected to purchase a new set of scriptures as a result of this updated edition. Because the new edition maintains the same page numbers and font style of the earlier edition, most members will notice little if any difference. This consistency allows members to continue using their current scriptures.

The digital version of the new scriptures is available now at Écritures.lds.org and the in Gospel Library mobile app. Printed copies of these scriptures will be available by August 31, 2017.

