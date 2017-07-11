Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The Polynesian Cultural Center was named the top attraction in Hawaii thanks to a USA Today reader poll Monday.

A survey called 10Best Readers’ Choice Poll asked USA Today readers to rank their favorite top 20 attractions in Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center was voted No. 1; Pearl Harbor Historic Sites was second; with Hawaii’s Tropical Botanical Garden finished third, according to a press release.

The Polynesian Cultural Center, with its all-you-can-eat luaus, fire knife dancing and celebration of Pacific Island culture, was grateful for the award.

“We are pleased that USA Today readers have recognized the quality experience we strive to provide at the Polynesian Cultural Center. We want to inspire our visitors to share the special connection we have to Polynesia so we utilize our guests feedback to help shape the most exceptional and memorable island experience imaginable,” P. Alfred Grace, CEO of the Polynesian Cultural Center said in a statement. “The cultures and history of these great peoples can be felt in each island experience and we look forward to fulfilling our ongoing mission of preserving and perpetuating Polynesia’s many unique cultures and traditions.”

