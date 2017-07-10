Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following comes from the United Kingdom Mormon Newsroom.

Young adults typically leave home to study, to work or to travel. But missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leave home, sometimes across the world, to serve others and teach about Jesus Christ. A new video follows two of these young Mormon missionaries, giving a glimpse into what missionaries do and why they do it.

Sister Jasmine Harouny from Utah, USA, and Sister Abby McCrary from Colorado, USA, are living in Germany for 18 months with one goal: to help people learn about Jesus Christ. They each received only six weeks of language training in the United States before going to Germany to serve.

“I am here in Germany because the gospel has brought me so much joy and I want to share it with other people,” says Sister McCrary.

The Church’s missionary program is one of its most recognized characteristics. The missionary effort is based on the New Testament pattern of missionaries serving in pairs, teaching the gospel and baptizing believers in the name of Jesus Christ. More than 70,000 full-time missionaries are serving in more than 400 missions throughout the world. Missionary work is voluntary and missionaries fund their own missions — except for their transportation to and from their field of labor. They are not paid for their services. Missionaries do not request their area of assignment and do not know beforehand whether they will be required to learn a language.