VIDEO: Before You Judge Someone, Take a Walk in Their Shoes

Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

This video message produced by the Church is longer than your average YouTube pick me up, but it’s message is well worth the time. Hear President Uchtdorf’s two word sermon about bullying, judging and gossip set against the backdrop of a moving little story about a high school student’s journey from being himself a bully, to discovering what his actions might really do to someone.

Take a look: