Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

“What kind of mother has thoughts like that?” Lindsay asked herself as the darkness of postpartum anxiety filled her head with ideas and scenarios that began to scare her. “The anxiety was piercing and it was instant.” In a new video from Mormon Channel, this new mother tells a raw and achingly honest account of the struggles that came with having her first child as she dealt with Postpartum Anxiety and OCD.

“I felt like my issue was bigger than the Atonement of the Savior. I felt like I couldn’t rely on that because I couldn’t feel Him.” Often anxiety can block a person’s ability to feel the Spirit, but Lindsay’s story is ultimately an illustration of God’s grace and the ways in which His hand is always extended.

Learn more about Lindsay’s story below: