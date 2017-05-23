Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

This wonderful video message is based on a talk by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf. It explores the vexing question of whether we can have the patience and faith to wait on the Lord when it is so often necessary. President Uchtdorf mentions a study done in which a group of four-year-olds were given a marshmallow and promised that if they could wait 15 minutes to eat it, they could have a second marshmallow. Only 30% were able to wait. The question is, would you be able to wait? Do you have the faith to wait on the Lord?

Check out the video below: