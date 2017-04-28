Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
For Brigham Young University’s Commencement this week, BYU Speeches released a moving video based on a talk Elder Jeffrey R. Holland gave while serving as president of the university in 1987. In the address, he tells of a young man who was given the terrifying task of not only speaking at graduation, but using it as a platform for convincing community leaders and citizens to give money to save the university from being turned into a suburban housing development.
Seeking divine guidance, the student walked to Temple Hill to pray and ponder. What followed is an incredible account. Elder Holland tells it better than we could:
Patti Martin Hawryluk, BA '77April 28, 2017
I loved this story, one I did not hear in my time at BYU during the Dallin H. Oaks presidency. What a blessing for me to be one of those students seen in vision over 60 years previously. Thank you for posting this!
Linda GoodmanApril 28, 2017
I, for one, am so grateful for that young college student who spoke of a hill filled with "temples of learning." BYU forever!!