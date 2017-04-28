VIDEO: Elder Holland Shares How the Vision of a BYU Grad Saved the University from Closing

For Brigham Young University’s Commencement this week, BYU Speeches released a moving video based on a talk Elder Jeffrey R. Holland gave while serving as president of the university in 1987. In the address, he tells of a young man who was given the terrifying task of not only speaking at graduation, but using it as a platform for convincing community leaders and citizens to give money to save the university from being turned into a suburban housing development.

Seeking divine guidance, the student walked to Temple Hill to pray and ponder. What followed is an incredible account. Elder Holland tells it better than we could: