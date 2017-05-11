Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

“There’s always somewhere a light in the darkness–I want to find that.” That’s what Glenn Beck said of his journey through Thailand to see the efforts of Operation Underground Railroad as they attempt to not only catch human traffickers, but also help rescue and heal the children who have been their victims.

A recent video posted to Facebook invites viewers to join Glenn Beck and O.U.R.’s Tim Ballard and Jessica Mass on their journey and witness a little of the extraordinary work that is being done.

One of the places featured in the video is a home in Thailand where rescued children can go to find refuge and shelter after so much hardship.

“[These children] have been through some of the worst possible things you could ever imagine and yet at these after care homes, they are healing and they are growing.”

Watch the full video below: