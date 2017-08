Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

When it comes to raising happy, healthy children, it can be easy to forget that focusing on the health of your marriage is a key component.

In this episode of Gospel Solutions for Families, David C. Marriott and his wife, Neill F. Marriott, who currently serves as the second counselor in the general presidency of the Young Women organization of the Church, offer their personal stories and advice on that topic.