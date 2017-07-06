VIDEO: How to Teach Your Kids About the Joy of Parenthood

It was in the midst of a stressful and frustrating day that Abby McCoy’s three-year-old looked up at her and said, “You don’t like being a mom, do you?” It was an eye-opening moment for Abby, who is the daughter of General Young Women’s President Bonnie L. Oscarson. She realized that communicating her joy in motherhood to her young children wasn’t a given. It might take a little deliberate effort.

In the latest episode of Gospel Solutions for Families from the Mormon Channel, Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson and her daughter, Abby sit down for a discussion on this important topic. Particularly in light of a recent New York Times article that highlighted the fact that birthrates in the United States are at a record low, it’s never been more important for the rising generation to understand that parenthood is something truly worth striving for and working toward.

Watch the episode for yourself below: