VIDEO: How Will New Church Facilities in Hamilton, New Zealand Benefit People?

Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

New and refurbished facilities in the Hamilton, New Zealand suburb of Temple View—dedicated on 17 June 2017—will benefit thousands of people in the years ahead.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, travelled to New Zealand with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Bishop Dean M. Davies of the Presiding Bishopric, to dedicate the facilities.

Also in attendance were members of the Church’s Pacific Area Presidency, Elder O. Vincent Haleck, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen and Elder Craig A. Cardon.

The following video—by Brigham Young University student, Paesha Tuttle—explains how the new and refurbished Latter-day Saint facilities will benefit the local community as well as visitors.