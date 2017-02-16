Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following is Meridian Magazine’s video interview with CeCe Moore at Rootstech 2017. Moore is a “DNA Detective” and specializes in uncovering the genealogical mysteries in our DNA. She has worked especially for PBS’s Finding Your Roots, where celebrity guests get the chance to explore their roots.

Listen to her talk about everything from LL Cool J’s fascinating family discover to how they get the DNA from Thomas Jefferson to study his descendants and their connections.