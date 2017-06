VIDEO: Jenny Oaks Baker and Lexi Walker Together in Gorgeous Rendition of ‘The Prayer’

LDS, Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker appears in collaboration with viral YouTube vocalist Lexi Walker in Kurt Bestor’s arrangement of ‘The Prayer’. It’s a trifecta of talented musicians, known and loved in the LDS community, coming together to create something truly beautiful.

Check out the video below: