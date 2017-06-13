Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following short film was produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the Church History Museum. Unlike previous depictions of this miraculous event, this particular adaptation draws upon multiple accounts of the First Vision.

As outlined at the beginning of this video, Joseph Smith and some of his closest friends “recorded at least nine accounts of Joseph’s First Vision experience”. Most are familiar with only the version recorded in The Pearl of Great Price.

Hearing some of those other accounts and the unique details included from them gives a fascinating new look at Joseph’s incredible experience. Something that we may, by now, be taking for granted.

Take a look: