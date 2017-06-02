Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Singer-songwriter Madilyn Paige already has great skill and accomplishment for her age. She competed in season six of NBC’s “The Voice” when she was just a teenager and her YouTube channel has been viewed by millions. No one would guess that she ever felt invisible or insecure, but that is the subject of her original song, “Irreplaceable” which she recently recorded for the Mormon Channel Studio series.

The song is appropriately set next to her own beautiful rendition of “Nearer, My God, To Thee”. How appropriate that when expressing and working through our own feelings of smallness, we should draw near to the One to whom we are of infinite worth. It’s an important and memorable juxtaposition made even better by Paige’s haunting vocal quality.

Check it out for yourself below: