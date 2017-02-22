Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Scot and Maurine Proctor of Meridian Magazine sit down with Steve Rockwood, the President of Family Search International and Elder Bradley D. Cook, the Executive Director of the LDS Church’s Family History Department.

The two men address everything from the Spirit of Elijah touching even non-Mormon ancestral research companies to the difference between genealogy being all about records and family history being all about stories.

Hear more of what they had to say below: